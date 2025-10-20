$2 MILLION PLACEMENT EXCLUSIVELY TO TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS



Adelaide, Oct 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce Tribeca Investment Partners ("Tribeca") has exclusively committed to a $2 million placement in RML at 8 cents per share.



Highlights



- Tribeca is a global fund manager focused on natural resources, and has been allocating capital to the U.S. critical minerals sector.



- Tribeca is active in the critical minerals space as the U.S. Government ramps up its push to secure onshore critical mineral supply as part of its national security agenda.



- Tribeca's $2 million placement into RML at 8c validates RML as one of the companies potentially in pole position in developing a top-tier U.S. critical mineral asset.



- Following its well-supported ~$25 million placement earlier this month, this additional $2 million placement with Tribeca, positions RML for growth and will allow RML to continue to advance exploration at its Horse Heaven Project, while building out its downstream strategy with a view to becoming a key supplier of critical minerals to the U.S. Government.



Tribeca will be issued with 25,000,000 shares under the Company's existing 7.1A placement capacity. Subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming General Meeting, Tribeca will also be issued with 25,000,000 options (10c strike, 3 years expiry) (Option).



The Company intends to use the funds raised from the Placement to explore downstream critical mineral processing initiatives, continue its drilling campaign at the Horse Heaven Project, future drilling and surface sampling programs, identification and acquisition of additional strategic assets, progress its other exploration projects and working capital.



U.S Strategic Engagement



As announced on 14 October 2025, Resolution has been asked by the Australian Embassy, represented by Ambassador to the U.S., His Excellency, The Hon Dr Kevin Rudd AC, to provide information on the Horse Heaven Project to Prime Minister AnthonyAlbanese ahead of his meeting with President Trump on 20 October 2025, where critical minerals and strategic cooperation are set to be key points of discussion.



The Australian Government's engagement with the Horse Heaven Project marks a notable advancement for the Company. This involvement reinforces the Project's potential relevance to America's critical minerals supply chain.



Antimony and Tungsten was produced at Horse Heaven during World War I, World War II, and the Korean War, highlighting the Project's strategic significance as a potential source of military-grade antimony to the U.S. Government during periods of global conflict.



Strategic Significance of the Horse Heaven Project



Horse Heaven is adjacent to the large Perpetua Resources Corp. ( NASDAQ:PPTA ) (A$4 billion market cap) Stibnite Gold Project and has both historical production and high potential for future development, with recent drilling commencing to confirm and expand historical findings. Horse Heaven continues to be recognised by both Australian and U.S. authorities for its potential contribution to U.S. domestic supply superiority.



Resolution commends the Australian Government for its continued leadership in fostering cooperation with the United States on critical minerals and welcomes the opportunity for ongoing collaboration with the Horse Heaven Project. Resolution will continue to keep the market informed as its U.S. operations progress.



About the Horse Heaven Project



The Horse Heaven Project comprises 729 federal lode mining claims covering over 14,580 acres and is home to a number of past-producing Antimony, and Tungsten mines. The Project has several high-priority target areas, including the Golden Gate & Antimony Ridge prospects. Shallow historical drilling has confirmed mineralisation from surface; ongoing drilling at Golden Gate is focused on confirming historic drilling and expanding known mineralisation at depth and along strike.



The Project is close to the town of Cascade, Idaho, and important infrastructure, which is being upgraded to support the development of the Stibnite Mine. Specific infrastructure improvements that will support Horse Heaven include a new access road and a new transmission line.



Horse Heaven shares its eastern boundary with Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project. Due to its high grade and low strip ratio, Stibnite is set to become one of the largest high-grade, lowcost gold mines in the USA and, once in production, the only domestic source of Antimony. Stibnite boasts significant Measured & Indicated gold reserves, with Antimony and Tungsten being "byproducts."



It also has a solid history of Gold, Tungsten and Antimony production, having yielded over 980,000oz of gold, 13.5M pounds of tungsten, and 88M pounds of antimony at Stibnite during WWII and the Korean War, accounting for 90% of total US antimony production at the time.



Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited acted as Lead Manager to the raise and will receive a 6% fee on the amount raised and will, subject to shareholder approval in general meeting, be issued half an option per investor Option issued under this raise.



Next Steps



The Phase 1 drilling campaign at Horse Heaving has been completed and the Company looks forward to releasing the results as they become available.



In addition, the Company is deploying a multiprong exploration program, with results expected from other programs, including but not limited to, a stream sediment program, and ongoing mapping and rock chip programs, which will be released to market as soon as available.



Additionally, the Company has commenced various studies that will feed into a new Plan of Operation that has the aim of allowing for a significantly expanded exploration program.



Furthermore, the Company looks forward to updating the market on developments in its downstream processing strategy in due course.



