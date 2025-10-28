SIGNIFICANT NEAR SURFACE DISCOVERY OF 189.2M @ 1.3 G/T GOLD, ENDING IN MINERALISATION AT HORSE HEAVEN, IDAHO USA



Significant Gold Discovery at Horse Heaven Project

Adelaide, Oct 28, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) announced that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-AntimonyTungsten-Silver Project ("Horse Heaven" or the "Project"), Idaho, USA (Figure 1*) has delivered a broad interval of near-surface gold mineralisation ending in mineralisation, confirming a significant new discovery at the Golden Gate Prospect.



Assay results from Resolution's maiden drill hole at the Golden Gate Prospect, HHGG25-001C, return exceptional gold values over a wide downhole interval.



1.30g/t gold is recorded over a downhole interval of 189.2m from 34.1m.



As the first hole to test unoxidised mineralisation at Horse Heaven, HH-GG25-001C is considered a "discovery hole" of a possible intrusive-hosted gold system deposit at Golden Gate.



Highlights



At Golden Gate:



Broad discovery intercept in maiden hole 189.2m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 34m, ending in mineralisation.



Gold begins close to surface and continues over 223.4m with multiple higher-grade zones,including:



o 12.9m @ 2.32 g/t Au from 94.4m

o 70.8m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 128.8m



Large system potential with geology, sulphides and alteration confirming the intrusive-hosted gold system model, the same deposit style that hosts Stibnite, only ~6km away.



Gold mineralisation occurs at the surface and remains open to the north, south, and at depth, demonstrating the potential for a large shear zone-hosted gold deposit.



Identical sulphides logged in drill holes HH-GG25-002C and HH-GG25-003C (results pending).



Phase 1 drilling completed with a total of 10 holes for 2,770.6m across just a small portion of the Golden Gate target area.



Multiple near-term catalysts include:



o Assay results for the remainder of HH-GG25-001C and holes HH-GG25-002C and HH-GG25-003C are imminent.



o Assay batch results from holes HH-GG25-004C to HH-GG25-010C to follow through the next few months.



At Antimony Ridge:



Shallow drilling identifies multiple stibnite veins with samples being prepared for analysis; with results to be reported in due course.



RML is currently conducting environmental studies ahead of applying for a permit to allow for an extensive maiden drill program at Antimony Ridge.



RML's Horse Heaven project is strategically located in a district central to domestic critical mineral supply chains (gold-antimony-tungsten-silver), all aligned with the U.S. government's priorities to address the significant domestic critical metals shortage.



RML's CEO of US Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented on the discovery:



"Delivering a discovery intercept of 189m of continuous gold from just 34m depth which bottoms in mineralisation in our very first hole is a tremendous result.



"What excites us most is that we've confirmed a large intrusive-related gold system, the same style of system that hosts major deposits regionally, including Stibnite only 6km away.



With assays pending from the 9 remaining Golden Gate holes, several of which show the same style of mineralisation in visual core, we are building strong momentum. Golden Gate is only one of the multiple standout targets at Horse Heaven, and we believe this discovery hole is the first step in unlocking the broader district-scale potential of this Project."



RML's Consulting Geologist and former Stibnite Gold Project Senior Geologist, Austin Zinsser stated:



"The fine grain sulfide mineralization occurring as disseminations and selvages to quartz veins at Golden Gate is similar in character to the main stage gold mineralisation in the intrusive hosted deposits at the adjacent Stibnite Gold Project (Perpetua Resources, Inc), as is the presence of sheared sulfide within fault gouge. However, the overall alteration style is fairly distinct with Golden Gate displaying pervasive silicification and strong secondary muscovite, and having more prominent veining, more open-space textures and lesser biotite-sulfide replacement."



Next Steps



Horse Heaven is an exciting project highly prospective for gold, antimony, silver, and tungsten.



From time-to-time, RML's focus will be on areas with stronger gold potential than antimony, such is the case at Golden Gate. The Company fully intends to fast track the potential of all commodities at Horse Heaven.



*To view the full report with figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UU6O2H01





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

