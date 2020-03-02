loading.........



Investor Video Presentation

Sydney, Mar 5, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd, is pleased to release a new video Managing Director Duncan Chessell going through the latest Investor Presentation "PDAC 2020 Investor Presentation", PDAC is the world's premier minerals and mining conference in Toronto, Canada.To view the video, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.