Resolution Minerals Conference Call
Also in attendance will be Resolution's Exploration Manager Christine Lawley and Alaskan project partner, Millrock Resources CEO/President Greg Beischer (CVE:MRO).
Topic: Resolution Minerals 64North Project Update Alaska
Date: Thursday 2 April 2020
Time: 11:00am Sydney, Australia
About Resolution Minerals Ltd
Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.
The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.
Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.
