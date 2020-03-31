

Resolution Minerals Conference Call

Adelaide, April 1, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) (Resolution or the Company) is pleased to provide details for an investor conference call and presentation by Managing Director, Duncan Chessell, who will provide an update on drilling activities and operations at the 64North Project in Alaska.Also in attendance will be Resolution's Exploration Manager Christine Lawley and Alaskan project partner, Millrock Resources CEO/President Greg Beischer ( CVE:MRO ).Topic: Resolution Minerals 64North Project Update AlaskaDate: Thursday 2 April 2020Time: 11:00am Sydney, AustraliaJoin Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 762 778 564One tap mobile+61871501149,,762778564# Australia+61280156011,,762778564# AustraliaDial by your location+61 8 7150 1149 Australia+61 2 8015 6011 Australia+61 3 7018 2005 Australia+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)+1 301 715 8592 USMeeting ID: 762 778 564Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aesuGUpyD About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.