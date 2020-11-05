Adelaide, Nov 11, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The 2020 Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference provides an opportunity for investors to see a snapshot of Resolution Minerals Ltd's ( ASX:RML ) flagship 64North gold Project in Alaska and Resolution's 2nd major project, the Wollogorang copper Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.Resolution Minerals' own Managing Director, Duncan Chessell presentation is titled, "Hunting Big Targets, in Big Country! Gold in Alaska and Copper in Northern Territory".Resolution's 64North Project surrounds the high-grade worldclass 11Moz Au Pogo Gold Mine owned by $16B market cap Northern Star ( ASX:NST ).To view the presentation, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.