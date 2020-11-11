

Update on 64North Project Alaska

Adelaide, Nov 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) advises that the Company's project partner at the 64North Project in Alaska, Millrock Resources Inc, has released a market update.The update is summarised below:- Planned 2 holes totalling 1,100 metres to close out the final phase of drilling in the 2020 program. Both holes following up the 7m thick quartz vein intersected at the Aurora Prospect drill hole 20AU07 (hole #7).- The first hole, which is being drilled from the same drill pad as hole #7, is nearing the target depth of 500 to 550 metres - first assays expected in coming weeks.- Regional field work programs have concluded for the summer - assay results from samples to be announced over the coming months.- Resolution is on track to complete the first year earn-in requirements on the 64North Project and secure a 30% interest in the project. The first year requires US$5 million in exploration expenditure of which US$1 million must be focussed on regional targets.About Resolution Minerals Ltd

