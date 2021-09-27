

2021 Annual Report to Shareholders

Adelaide, Sep 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - 2020/21 has been the most active year in Resolution Minerals Ltd's ( ASX:RML ) ( FRA:NC3 ) history. We have been active on three projects in two countries hunting for big deposits in big country - for gold and copper in Alaska and Northern Australia. Transactions were completed to acquire the battery metal-uranium Benmara Project in the Northern Territory and divest the non-core vanadiummagnetite Snettisham Project in southern Alaska. The team managed to navigate around COVID-19 issues and get the work done with minimal impact to operations.REVIEW OF OPERATIONSIn post 30 June 2021 events, a significant JV agreement was reached with Australia's third-largest copper producer OZ Minerals to farm-in to the Wollogorang Copper Project in the NT, spending close to $5m to earn a 51% interest.This is a major milestone for Resolution, validating our exploration strategy for the project by using modern geophysics to identify large scale potential sediment hosted targets. Resolution will operate the project with technical collaboration from the OZ Minerals team, with extensive drilling planned for 2022.At the time of writing Resolution field crews are engaged in drilling in the heat at the Benmara Project in the Northern Territory and completing a chilly trenching program on the Tourmaline Ridge Prospect in Alaska. This demonstrates the capacity of Resolution's geology team to get boots on the ground and hunt for big deposits in all conditions in multiple mineral systems across two continents.To view the full Annual Report, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.