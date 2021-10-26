

Successful Share Purchase Plan

Adelaide, Oct 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( FRA:NC3 ) is pleased to announce that the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP) was successful, having received applications for approximately $1.74 million. The SPP was targeting $1.5 million as announced by the Company on 15 September 2021 and will be increased to the amount of valid applications received.The funds raised will be put towards:o Drilling and regional exploration at the Benmara Battery Metals Project, NTo Trenching, regional exploration and claim rental at the 64North Gold Project, Alaskao Working capital and Australian battery & precious metals project generationParticipants in the SPP will be offered options to acquire Shares, on a one (1) for two (2) basis with an exercise price of $0.03 per Share and expiring 2 years from the date of issue (Options). The issue of Options is subject to shareholder approval at RML's upcoming 2021 AGM. The Options will be issued with disclosure via a "cleansing prospectus" to be issued by the Company in due course.About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.