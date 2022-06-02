loading.........

New York, June 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation ( TSE:WRN ) ( NYSE:WRN ). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing the commencement of the exploration and drilling program at the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.The key exploration target for the Program will be a deep magnetotelluric ("MT") low-resistivity anomaly initially identified in 2009 by a Titan IP-MT survey, and better defined by data reprocessing in 2018 as depicted in Figure 1* below. The anomaly trends NE-SW, is approximately 1,300 m long and 500 m wide, and is expected to be encountered at approximately 800 m depth in the location shown in Figure 1*. An equally extensive induced polarization ("IP") anomaly lies above and northwest of this MT anomaly. Historical drill holes that penetrated that anomaly contained low-grade copper and gold values. A second deep drill hole, located approximately 175 m southwest, is contingent on the results of the first drill hole.The Casino Project hosts approximately 7.6 billion pounds of copper as well as 14.5 million ounces of gold, one of the largest projects of its kind held by a junior mining company.Major Mining Operator Rio Tinto Canada made a $25.6 million dollar strategic investment to advance the company's Casino Project in the Yukon. What are the implications of this investment?*To view tables and figures, please visit:To Listen to the Interview, please visit:About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.