Malibu, CA, Jan 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals Inc (CVE:LMS) (LMSQF:OTCMKTS).

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America, primarily Argentina and Peru. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration.

Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.

In this segment, we review the company's typically non-dilutive business model as well as exploration plans for 2023.

http://www.latin-metals.com
http://www.ellis.gold
http://www.ellismartinreport.com

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V27EJ2DK


About Latin Metals Inc.

