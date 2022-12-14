loading.........

Malibu, CA, Jan 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals Inc ( CVE:LMS ) ( LMSQF:OTCMKTS ).



Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America, primarily Argentina and Peru. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration.



Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.



In this segment, we review the company's typically non-dilutive business model as well as exploration plans for 2023.



