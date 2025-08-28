  Resolution Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper#Nickel#Vanadium#Cobalt
loading.........
 

Malibu, CA, Aug 28, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis sits down with Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals (googlechartASX:RML) (googlechartRLMLF:OTCMKTS). The conversation dives into the company's newly acquired Horse Heaven Project in Idaho - a polymetallic asset with gold, antimony, tungsten, and silver - and why it matters for the future of critical and precious minerals in America.

With Idaho ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the U.S., and Resolution's project located next to Perpetua's Stibnite Mine (a $2B development), the stage is set for significant growth. Resolution is strategically positioning itself at the center of the domestic supply chain for critical materials - essential for renewables, defense, and national security.

Key Topics Covered:

Craig Lindsay's Appointment

Craig discusses stepping in as CEO of U.S. Operations and why this moment is pivotal both personally and professionally.

Company Overview

Resolution Minerals' dual listing (ASX & OTCQB), its shift into critical metals, and the rationale behind acquiring Horse Heaven.

Strategic Metals & National Security

Why antimony and tungsten are vital to defense, renewable energy, and manufacturing - and the urgent need for U.S. domestic supply as China halts exports.

Idaho's Mining Advantage

Ranked #6 in the U.S. (Fraser Institute), Idaho's pro-business policies, infrastructure buildout, and Governor Brad Little's SPEED Act for faster permitting make it a world-class jurisdiction.

Stibnite Mine Synergy

Infrastructure like all-weather access roads and upgraded transmission lines being built for Perpetua's Stibnite Mine directly benefit Horse Heaven. Geology between the two projects is nearly identical, offering exploration upside.

Investor Outlook

Resolution is advancing from the ASX to U.S. capital markets via the OTCQB, with sights set on a future NASDAQ uplist.

Backing from Roth Capital and Washington-based lobbyist Thorn Run Partners positions Resolution to engage with the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and Idaho's congressional delegation.

U.S. government programs, including billions in funding for critical metals projects, may present future opportunities.

Exploration & Growth Plans

Current drilling at Horse Heaven (10-20 holes, 2025 program).

Expanded 2026 program: 40-50,000 feet of drilling.

Metallurgical testing of tungsten ore and historical dumps.

Historic production: Antimony during WWI, WWII, and Korean War; tungsten until the 1980s.

Historic (non-43-101) gold resource of 200-300K oz, with expansion potential at Golden Gate target (3 km long x 0.5 km wide, 2-3M oz potential).

Team Strength

Exploration veterans with direct Perpetua experience.

Strong Idaho relationships and permitting expertise.

On-the-ground execution capacity for large-scale programs.

Why It Matters:

Critical Metals Security: Antimony & tungsten are on the U.S. critical list. Domestic supply chains must reduce reliance on foreign (especially Chinese) sources.

Gold Upside: With prices above $3,400/oz, the project offers exposure to a strong commodity cycle.

Jurisdiction: Idaho offers regulatory clarity, strong infrastructure, and bipartisan support for responsible mining.

Timing: With Stibnite fully permitted and advancing, Resolution's Horse Heaven Project becomes a natural extension story - with geology, infrastructure, and market interest aligned.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/82H5JA3B


About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium. 

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

https://twitter.com/Resolution_LTD https://www.facebook.com/ResolutionMinerals/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/resolution-minerals-ltd/?viewAsMember=true abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Aharon Zaetz
Executive Director
Resolution Minerals Ltd
M: +61 424 743 098
ari@resolutionminerals.com

Jane Morgan
Investor Relations
Jane Morgan Management
M: +61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au


Related Companies
The Ellis Martin Report cs en de es 
Resolution Minerals Ltd
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper#Nickel#Vanadium#Cobalt

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Scales Production in Colorado's DJ Basin
  • Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio: Dryden Gold Corp. (CVE:DRY): Unlocking Ontario's High-Grade Gold Potential
  • Golden Triangle Heats Up: Goldstorm Metals Corp.'s (CVE:GSTM) Ken Konkin Sees Big Discovery Potential at Crown and Electrum Projects
  • Ellis Martin Report: Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) New Gold and Silver Zones Emerge as Snowpack Retreats

    • Resolution Minerals Ltd


    Read More About Resolution Minerals Ltd

    The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report