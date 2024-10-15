loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we speak with Roger Rosmus, the CEO of Goliath Resources Limited trading as ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) ( B4IF:FRA ).



Goliath Resources Concludes Successful 2024 Drill Season At New Bonanza High-Grade Gold Triangle, Deep Zone, Reduced Intrusive Related Gold (RIRG), and Treasure Island For A Total Of 38,125 Meters Drilled On Its Golddigger Property



The newly discovered Surebet is a very robust and structurally controlled series of 10 high-grade gold veins/shears with superior continuity and predictability hosted within the Hazelton Sediments and Volcanics over a 1.8 square kilometer area. It has 2.1 kilometers of exposed mineralization at surface.



Select assay results from 2023 drill core include 65.00 g/t AuEq over 7.90 metres, including 86.99 g/t AuEq over 5.90 metres.



Mr. Rosmus has over 25 years of investment banking experience in the public and private sector. He has acted as lead on over 30 M&A transactions through his previously owned Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) firm completing many financings.



Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

