Malibu, CA, Jan 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we speak with Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) as the company reports drilling remarkable hole assaying 34.52 g/t AuEq (1.11 oz/T AuEq) over 39.00 Meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (4.27 oz/T AuEq) over 10.00 meters, plus several high-grade holes with multiple intercepts, system remains wide open, Golden Triangle, B.C. assays pending for 89 out of 105 drill holes.



Mr. Rosmus explains why this company may be considered a potential upside opportunity as the market recognizes perhaps the biggest find in Western Canada since Essay Creek.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/18XL180M





About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

