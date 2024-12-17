loading.........

Toronto, Dec 17, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Goliath Resources Limited ( CVE:GOT ) ( GOTRF:OTCMKTS ) ( B4IF:FRA )Intercepts 226.12 g/t or 7.3 oz/t Au Eq Over 1 Meter Within 45.60 g/t or 1.5 oz/t Au Eq Over 5.95 Meters At Bonanza Zone, Surebet.



Discovery Remains Wide Open, Golden Triangle B.C. - Assays Are Pending For a Total Of 101 Drill Holes. Stunning drill hole results in British Columbia for the company and there's more drill results to come!



Listen to the interview with CEO Robert Rosmus.



Read the News Release:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8N67JZT4



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E2OKVQ63





About Goliath Resources Limited





Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

About The Ellis Martin Report

