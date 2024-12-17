  Goliath Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Nickel
loading.........
 

Toronto, Dec 17, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Goliath Resources Limited (googlechartCVE:GOT) (googlechartGOTRF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartB4IF:FRA)Intercepts 226.12 g/t or 7.3 oz/t Au Eq Over 1 Meter Within 45.60 g/t or 1.5 oz/t Au Eq Over 5.95 Meters At Bonanza Zone, Surebet.

Discovery Remains Wide Open, Golden Triangle B.C. - Assays Are Pending For a Total Of 101 Drill Holes. Stunning drill hole results in British Columbia for the company and there's more drill results to come!

Listen to the interview with CEO Robert Rosmus.

Read the News Release:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8N67JZT4

Goliath Resources is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report

Forward looking statements may have been made. We encourage you to do your own research and invest at your own risk.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E2OKVQ63


About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources LimitedGoliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF) is a junior resource exploration company of precious metal projects in the prolific Golden Triangle and north-western areas of British Columbia.

The Company is on track with a new discovery of a large high-grade gold system at its Golddigger property that was never drilled before in the Golden Triangle of B.C.; it remains open. The Surebet discovery was never explored or drilled before due to previous glacier and permanent snowpack covering it. The project is located in a world-class geological setting and mining friendly jurisdiction. The Golddigger property sits on tidewater and has excellent infrastructure with a permitted mill site in Kitsault nearby.

Significant shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Rob McEwen and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore; Dr. Quinton Hennigh is a technical advisor.

https://x.com/GoliathResource https://www.facebook.com/GoliathResources https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0SoTQXlFwH_FAJ2ud7pLyA https://www.linkedin.com/company/goliath-resources-limited/ abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO
Tel: +1 416 488-2887
Email: roger@goliathresources.com
http://www.goliathresources.com



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) Bonanza Gold at Bonanza Zone-7.3 Ounces Per Ton Gold Equivalent

Related Companies
The Ellis Martin Report cs en de es 
Goliath Resources Limited
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 286) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Nickel

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: Lifezone Metals Limited's (NYSE:LZM) Chris Showalter: Nickel, Copper, Cobalt Resource Upgrade
  • Ellis Martin Report: Empress Royalty Corp.'s (CVE:EMPR) Alexandra Woodyer Sherron - Gold and Silver Royalty and Streaming
  • Ellis Martin Report: Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) Completes Miscanthus Acquisition from Globetrotters
  • Ellis Martin Report: Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) Discovers New High-Grade Zone, Drilling 1,766 g/t Silver

    • Goliath Resources Limited


    Read More About Goliath Resources Limited

    The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report